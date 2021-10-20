Man, 91, dead in fire in Edson, Alta., seniors' apartment building

A 91-year-old man is dead after a fire Tuesday inside an Edson, Alta., seniors' apartment building, RCMP said Wednesday.

The building is owned by the province and operated by the Evergreens Foundation, a non-profit housing provider.

Police and firefighters were called to Heritage Court at 5238 5th Ave. around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, Edson RCMP said in a news release.

The building was evacuated and the fire was contained to one unit on the third floor, RCMP said. The man's body was discovered inside the unit.

The man has been tentatively identified. An autopsy will be completed to confirm the identity and cause of death. Next of kin have been notified.

All of the building's 32 units were all occupied at the time of the fire, said RCMP Cpl. Kelly Sikorski.

All remaining tenants were accounted for and there were no other reported injuries.

The cause of the fire has been deemed non-suspicious. The investigation continues.

In a statement, the Evergreens Foundation said the man who died lived alone.

"With heavy hearts, we regret to confirm that the sole occupant of that suite passed away," Kristen Chambers, CAO of Evergreens Foundation, said in the statement.

The tenants who were displaced are now staying with relatives or in available spaces in buildings operated by Evergreens, the statement said. No timeline has been set for when they will be able to return home.

"We would like to acknowledge the incredible community of Edson, including businesses that opened up in the wee hours to provide beds for the displaced as well as busing," the statement said.

"We would also like to thank all of the first responders and the Evergreens Foundation site staff for working tirelessly to ensure the tenants were looked after."

I am saddened to hear that a senior died following the fire at the Heritage Court Seniors Apartment in Edson and I offer my condolences to family and friends. <br><br>My sincere thanks to the Edson fire department for its quick response, and to the Evergreens Foundation, 1/2 —@PonJosephine

Josephine Pon, Alberta's minister of seniors and housing, issued a statement Tuesday on social media, thanking all those who helped care for the tenants.

"My sincere thanks to the Edson fire department for its quick response, and to the Evergreens Foundation, as well as Edson residents and businesses for pitching in late at night to help displaced residents," Pon said.

"My ministry staff is working with the housing management body and we will continue to provide support, as appropriate."

Edson is 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.