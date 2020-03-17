Murder, arson charges laid in Wetaskiwin shelter fire

A man has been charged with first-degree murder two months after a fire in a former Wetaskiwin hotel that was being used for low-income housing and as a homeless shelter.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder and arson with a disregard for human life, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

A second accused, a 30-year old man, has been charged with arson with a disregard for human life and accessory after the fact to murder, RCMP said.

Both men were arrested this week and remain in custody.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit began investigating the fire after human remains were discovered inside a building known as Manny's Motel.

The fire started shortly before midnight on Jan. 14 at the property near the corner of 40th Avenue and 54th Street in Wetaskiwin, about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.

The extreme cold weather hindered efforts to examine the scene and conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Crews managed to thaw enough ice to begin an examination of the scene by Jan. 20, six days after the fire.

Three days later, human remains were discovered in the building and the fire was deemed suspicious

An autopsy was completed on the body on Friday, but the identity of the person who died and the cause of death have not yet been confirmed.