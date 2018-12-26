Fatal Edmonton group-home fire 'horrific,' says agency that runs facility

A fatal fire Christmas Eve in a west Edmonton group home for people with disabilities is a "horrific incident that has tragically impacted the lives of many people," an official with the agency that runs the home said Wednesday.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with everyone who has been impacted," Danica Frazer, executive director of McMan Youth, Family and Community Services Association, Edmonton and North Region, said in a statement to CBC News.

"Since the fire occurred, I and several other members of the management team at McMan have been responding to the crisis," Frazer said.

"Our focus has been on ensuring timely communication and support to guardians and family members, fulfilling our contractual reporting requirements and providing support to other individuals and staff members."

Three men and one woman were sent to hospital after a fire tore through the group home around 2 a.m. Monday. The home is located at 166th Street and 90th Avenue in the West Meadowlark neighbourhood.

One person later died. The four patients initially transported to hospital were a man in his 40s in critical, life-threatening condition; a man of an unknown age in critical, life-threatening condition; a man in his 30s in serious condition; and a woman in her 30s in serious condition.

This warning sign has been posted to a temporary fence surrounding the home engulfed by fire early Monday. (Nathan Gross/CBC) Neighbours said three men with mental and physical disabilities lived in the home. They said workers rotated through the home.

The fire remains under investigation.

The Alberta government said Monday it will review McMan and its policies, including looking at staffing ratios, training and safety procedures.

"In the days and weeks ahead McMan will work closely with all relevant authorities in determining and understanding all of the factors related to the fire," Frazer said in her statement to CBC.

She said McMan officials have not been told what caused the fire.

Frazer said confidentiality rules prevent her from sharing any personal information about the people who lived in the home.