Woman, 75, fatally injured in highway crash near Two Hills

A 75-year-old woman was fatally injured and two others were sent to hospital when two vehicles collided head-on last Thursday on a highway northeast of Edmonton.

The crash happened on Highway 36, south of Two Hills around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, RCMP said in a news release Friday.

A truck driving north on Highway 36 collided with a southbound SUV, police said.

The three people inside the SUV, including the 75-year-old woman, were taken to hospital.

The name of the deceased will not be released, police said.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased during this time," police said.