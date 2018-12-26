'We are all heartbroken': Family mourns Edmonton mom, 2 sons killed in crash

An Edmonton mother and her two sons killed in a highway crash near Plamondon late Sunday have been identified by a relative as Elisaveta Scherbakov and her sons Alexander, 9, and Zenon, 4.

Elisaveta's husband Felip and son Ioan, 8, remain in an Edmonton hospital recovering from injuries sustained in the crash, according to updates posted to a GoFundMe page.

The GoFundMe campaign, launched Monday night, has been updated by Vasily Chernishov, Elisaveta's brother.

"We are all heartbroken," Chernishov wrote in an email to CBC News on Wednesday.

The Scherbakov family was driving south on Highway 858 around 7 p.m. on Sunday when a northbound truck collided head-on with their SUV, about five kilometres north of Plamondon.

RCMP said three passengers in the SUV — a 34-year old woman and two boys, ages four and nine — were pronounced dead at the scene. Police also said the SUV's 33-year-old male driver and a child passenger were airlifted to Edmonton with serious injuries.

A 23-year-old woman from Plamondon who was a passenger in the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 21-year-old Edmonton man who was driving the truck, and a 20-year-old Plamondon man who was a passenger, suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the collision, RCMP said.

Felip, 33, came out of a coma on Tuesday and Ioan was recovering from a serious head injury, according to updates posted to the GoFundMe page.

"Ioan is not doing as good as he was yesterday. Still touch and go, hour by hour," Chernishov wrote on the fundraising page early Wednesday. "Felip is awake, talking and recovering from his injuries."

Chernisov created the campaign with the goal of raising $20,000 to support Ioan's long-term medical needs. By Wednesday afternoon, supporters had donated more than $46,000.