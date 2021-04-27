Fatal crash caused by 'extraordinarily dangerous rate of speed,' Edmonton judge says

A driver who killed an Alberta man and injured his teenage son was sentenced to three years and nine months Monday for dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Three years ago James Koenig, 48, of Rimbey, Alta., and his 16-year-old son Jesse were ejected from a pickup truck when a car barrelled into them at a high rate of speed.

Shortly after midnight on June 7, 2018, Dustin Clark, 28, was racing in his Cadillac sedan east on a four-lane highway just outside of Whitecourt, which has a posted speed limit of 110 km/h.

Koenig was a popular resident of Rimbey, Alta., according to an obituary. (Wilson's Funeral Chapel) According to an agreed statement of facts entered in court Monday, Tyler Pletz, the driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck saw a set of headlights appear behind him, approaching quickly.

But Clark never touched his brakes, the statement said. His Cadillac slammed into the truck at a speed estimated by an RCMP traffic expert to be 231 km/h.

"This is much more than a brief lapse of attention or momentary loss of judgment," said Justice Nathan Whitling, Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench, after Clark pleaded guilty to the dangerous driving charges.

"It was an extraordinarily dangerous rate of speed."

Pletz was wearing a seatbelt, but the Koenigs were not. The truck rolled several times, landing upside down. Pletz managed to release his seat belt and crawled out the back window of his truck.

James Koenig was pinned under the truck and pronounced dead at the scene. An obituary described the popular 48-year-old as "a free-spirited man who drove with the window down and his arm on the ledge, waving to everyone that passed down the street."

Koenig's son Jesse was thrown from the vehicle and was spotted wandering around in a daze. He suffered two fractured vertebrae and soft tissue damage.

Clark's Cadillac caught on fire but he suffered only minor bumps and bruises.

According to the statement, a witness saw him get out of the vehicle, reach into the back seat, pull out a baseball bat and throw it on the ground. Then he saw Clark walk to the trunk of his vehicle and try to open it, even though the car was on fire.

Dustin Clark's Cadillac caught fire after the collision. (Court exhibit/RCMP)

'Slurring his words'

Two women who arrived at the scene after the collision sat with Clark while they waited for police to arrive.

One of the women said Clark made a point of telling her that after the crash, he opened up his trunk, retrieved a bottle of alcohol and drank half of it. None of the witnesses on the scene spotted any liquor bottles or saw Clark drinking.

An RCMP officer noted a strong odour of alcohol on Clark's breath.

"He was slurring his words and had long pauses in between them," the court document states. "Mr. Clark was unsteady on his feet while walking to the ambulance."

Without being asked, Clark told the officer there was alcohol in his vehicle and he had consumed all of it after the collision. He admitted he also drank before the crash.

"The post-collision consumption was in part an attempt by Mr. Clark to conceal his pre-collision alcohol consumption," the statement notes.

Whitling called Clark's after-crash drinking a significant aggravating factor that amounted to obstruction of justice.

"It is not the policy of this court to condone or accept this kind of behaviour," Whitling said.

In addition to the prison sentence, Whitling also imposed a two-year driving ban to begin once Clark is released from custody.

Before he was sentenced, Clark expressed remorse for his actions. Sheriffs allowed him to hug family members before taking him to cells.