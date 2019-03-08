'Impairment by cannabis' a factor in fatal Mill Woods crash, police say

A 45-year-old man has been charged with driving under the influence of cannabis following a fatal collision between an SUV and a scooter in southeast Edmonton last September.

"Following a thorough investigation, it was determined that impairment by cannabis was a contributing factor to this collision," Edmonton police said in a news release Friday.

A 58-year-old woman was killed in the crash, which happened around 10 a.m. on Sept. 14.

The victim was riding a Suzuki scooter southbound on Mill Woods Road when it was struck by a northbound GMC Terrain that had reportedly crossed the centre line.

The collision caused the scooter to skid north in the southbound lanes, sliding into a Toyota RAV4 travelling behind it.

The SUV continued to travel north in the southbound lanes, striking a traffic sign and a power box on the west side of the road before coming to stop.

The scooter rider died at the scene. The driver of the Terrain and the 50-year-old driver of the RAV4 were unharmed.

The accused, Rakesh Sidhu, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

He was released pending his next court appearance on April 10.