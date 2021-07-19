Driver, 20, killed in crash on Anthony Henday Drive early Monday

A 20-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Anthony Henday Drive early Monday.

Around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a collision in the area of Anthony Henday Drive and 100th Avenue, Edmonton police said in a news release.

Police were told a black Acura sedan was travelling north on the Henday, approaching 100th Avenue, when the driver lost control.

The car left the road and flipped, landing on its roof.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead by EMS.

There were no passengers in the car.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision, police said.