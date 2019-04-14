Man, 24, killed in two-vehicle collision in south Edmonton

A 24-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in south Edmonton early Sunday morning.

At about 2:30 a.m., police were called to the area of 41st Avenue SW and Highway 2.

A Jeep Wrangler travelling north on the Highway 2 off-ramp at 41st Avenue SW failed to stop for a red light at the intersection, Edmonton police said in a news release. It struck a Kia Rio that was travelling east on 41st Avenue SW on a green light.

Two 24-year-old men and one 50-year-old man were travelling in the Kia. Paramedics were called and took them to hospital, where one of the younger men died.

The two other passengers suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, a 28-year-old man, was not injured.

Speed, alcohol and drugs are not considered factors.

The Edmonton Police Service's major collisions unit is investigating.