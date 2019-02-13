Man, 25, dead after car and semi collide on Sherwood Park highway

A 25-year-old man is dead after a car collided with a semi-trailer on a Sherwood Park highway Tuesday morning.

The car was travelling west in the eastbound lane of Highway 14 when it collided with the semi near Range Road 232 around 3:20 a.m., Strathcona County RCMP said in a news release.

The 25-year-old driver of the car, who was alone in the vehicle, died at the scene. The driver of the semi sustained minor injuries, RCMP said.

RCMP are not releasing the name of the man who was killed.

Investigators, including a collision analyst, were on scene for several hours and RCMP said contributing factors for the crash remain under investigation.