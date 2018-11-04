Man killed in two-vehicle collision near Redwater, Alta.

A man died Saturday in a two-vehicle collision near Redwater, Alta., RCMP say.

The collision happened at around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Range Road 224 and TWP 570 in Sturgeon County.

A pickup truck travelling north on Range Road 224 collided with an SUV travelling west.

The 24-year-old driver of the SUV died at the scene. Two other people riding in the SUV and the two occupants of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, but it appears the SUV failed to obey a stop sign at the intersection, RCMP said in a media release Sunday.

Traffic was diverted from the scene of the collision for several hours, but the area has since reopened.

Redwater is around 50 kilometres north of Edmonton.