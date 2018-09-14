Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Mill Woods

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area between 38th Avenue and 85th Street. (Google) Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Mill Woods in southeast Edmonton.

Mill Woods Road will be closed in both directions between 38th Avenue and 85th Street for several hours, police said in a traffic advisory issued shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The EPS Major Collisions Investigation Section is leading the investigation, police said.

The wreckage of what appeared to be a motorcycle could be seen on the road, near the front bumper of a dark-coloured SUV. Several police cruisers were on scene, along with paramedics and EPCOR crews who were working on a power outage.

An SUV that hit an electrical box could be seen near the motorcycle wreckage. (Min Dhariwal/CBC) Another SUV with serious front end damage appeared to have veered off the road and hit a large electrical transformer box.

'Like an explosion'

Charles Kim had stepped outside his apartment for a cigarette when he witnessed the crash.

Kim said the bike was travelling south on 38th Avenue and was in the intersection, about to turn, when it was struck by a westbound SUV.

The bike flew into the air, coming to rest in the opposite lane and was struck again by another oncoming SUV, Kim said.

He said the first SUV swerved through traffic and slammed into a transformer box.

"The sound of the impact was like an explosion, he was hit so hard," Kim said.

Police at the scene investigating Friday morning's fatal collision. (Min Dhariwal)

The black motorbike was wrecked in the crash which closed a section of Mill Woods Road. (Min Dhariwal/CBC)