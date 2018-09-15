Fatal collision closes Highway 16 near Vegreville

Two people are dead after a semi truck collided with two vehicles on Highway 16 about 40 kilometres east of Vegreville.

The two passenger vehicles were involved in an initial collision on the highway's eastbound lanes around 2 a.m. Saturday.

"The two vehicles involved in the initial collision were then struck by an eastbound semi tractor trailer," RCMP said in a news release.

The drivers of the passenger vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi truck was uninjured.



RCMP will not release the names of the people who died until their families have bee notified.

Officials were still working to clear the highway on Saturday.

The collision occurred just outside the town of Innisfree, which is located approximately 140 kilometres east of Edmonton.