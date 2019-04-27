Skip to Main Content
Lac Ste. Anne firefighter killed in crash near Barrhead
Edmonton·Updated

24-year-old Joshua Pare-White was killed Friday in a collision just south of Barrhead, about 120 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Firefighters in Lac Ste. Anne County are mourning the passing of 24-year-old Joshua Pare-White. He was killed in a crash Friday on Hwy 33 near Township road 574. (Lac Ste Anne County Facebook)

A 24-year-old Lac Ste. Anne firefighter was killed in a collision Friday according to the county fire chief.

Chief Randy Schroeder confirmed Joshua Pare-White died in a crash just south of Barrhead, about 120 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

The county said on social media that Pare-White was a rising star who was based at the Ste. Anne East Fire Station. 

RCMP said their investigation so far has found the car the man was driving was rear ended by a truck while turning onto a side road. The collision happened on Highway 33 and Township Road 574.

The Edmonton man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said in a news release Saturday afternoon. The man driving the truck was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

He has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

