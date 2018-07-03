Driver killed in crash on ramp to Anthony Henday Drive

A 46-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash July 1 on an on-ramp to Anthony Henday Drive from Highway 16.

Just after midnight Sunday, Strathcona RCMP and Strathcona County emergency services responded to a collision on Anthony Henday Drive in Sherwood Park.

The vehicle had been westbound on Highway 16 before the driver lost control on the ramp to Anthony Henday Drive southbound.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was alone in the vehicle at the time. His name is not being released, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The collision remains under investigation, police said.