Girl, 16, killed in Sturgeon County crash

A 16-year-old girl from St. Albert is dead after a road crash in Sturgeon County, north of Edmonton, on Monday.

Just after 5 p.m., Morinville RCMP received a 911 call to a single-vehicle rollover on Range Road 261 near Highway 633.

RCMP and emergency services including STARS air ambulance were called to the scene, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

A 16-year-old girl who was a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they won't release the victim's name.

Two other 16-year-old girls — the driver and another passenger — were treated on scene and released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.