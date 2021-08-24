Fans must prove they're vaccinated — or COVID-free — to enter Edmonton's Rogers Place

Fans hoping to attend events at Edmonton's Rogers Place will either need to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test in hand before they can enter the building, the Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) said Tuesday.

The news comes one day after a stricter policy was announced in Calgary that requires all vaccination-eligible fans and staff to be fully vaccinated to attend live and major sporting events at Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome and McMahon Stadium.

"After careful deliberation with stakeholders including the NHL, WHL, live entertainment promoters, our fans and Alberta Health, we believe these changes are not only vital to the safety of our fans and staff, but also critical in the fight against COVID-19," the OEG said in a news release.

The COVID-19 health and safety requirement goes into effect on Sept. 28, when the Oilers face off in their first pre-season home game against the Seattle Kraken.

Fans aged 12 and up will have to present proof of either their vaccination status or a negative test before entering the building, the news release said.

A full course of federally-approved vaccinations must have been completed at least 14 days before the start of an event, the OEG said in the release.

The negative COVID-19 test result must come from an approved testing provider and the test must have been conducted within 48 hours of the event's start, it added.

All OEG employees, volunteers and contractors must be fully vaccinated by Sept. 14, the news release said.

Edmonton's professional football team, the Elks, have not implemented COVID-19 vaccination or testing policies for fans. The team recommends masks but doesn't require them.

Measures in Calgary, which go into effect on Sept. 15, will affect Calgary Stampeders football games and Calgary Flames hockey games.

In a similar move last week, Live Nation Canada said it will soon require ticket holders to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before they're granted entry to its concerts.