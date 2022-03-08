Family, police plead for tips in hit-and-run death of young mother north of Edmonton

A family desperate for answers will bury a 19-year-old mother of two on Wednesday afternoon.

Angel Cardinal was walking on Highway 28 just north of Edmonton between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 26 when she was struck and killed by a vehicle, say RCMP.

Investigators have no idea what Cardinal was doing in the remote location on the Saturday morning.

Neither does her family.

"We have no clue," said Cardinal's aunt, Brittany Adekat-Davis. "We didn't even know that it was her until the police contacted us later on Monday afternoon. We have no idea what she was doing, where she was going, who she was with or anything."

RCMP are asking witnesses to come forward including a man who called 911 at 5:22 a.m. on Feb. 26 and a woman driving a dark-coloured vehicle who stopped north of the collision scene.

Mounties say they have been reviewing video footage, but have not come up with anything conclusive.

On Monday afternoon, Cardinal's family and friends gathered at the spot where she was killed to hold a vigil.

Friends and family remember Angel Cardinal at a roadside vigil on Monday. (Brittany Adekat-Davis/Facebook)

"We sang and we laid down pictures in a memorial area on the side of the road where she was hit," Adekat-Davis told CBC News.

"So much sorrow. So much grief and sadness. But I feel like we needed that closure to be able to let her go at that time."

Adekat-Davis said her niece had dealt with trauma and loss during her short life. Cardinal's mother died when she was 12 years old and her father passed away three months ago.

Rather than focus on the heartbreak, Adekat-Davis said she's been repeatedly watching a video of her niece singing.

"She loved to sing," she said. "She had no problem belting out any kind of song, no matter where we were. It could be a crowded mall or a grocery store."

Mourners leave a roadside memorial for Angel Cardinal. (Brittany Adekat-Davis/Facebook)

Cardinal was a good mother to her two young children, she said.

"I could tell how protective she was of them and how much love she had in her heart to share," Adekat-Davis said.

"Angel was a young and beautiful girl. She had a whole life ahead of her.

"For her life to be taken this drastically at such a young age and in such a terrible way, my family just would love anybody to reach out to Morinville RCMP with any information."