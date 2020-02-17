'We loved Sheri so much': Family plans vigil for woman killed at Edmonton City Centre mall

Family and friends of a woman who died after being stabbed in a downtown Edmonton parkade are planning to gather for a candlelight memorial vigil Monday evening.

The news of Sheri Lynn Gauthier's death has devastated her family friends, Cheryl Courtoreille said in an interview Monday.

"She was like a sister to me," said Courtoreille, who described her cousin as happy, outgoing and always smiling.

Gauthier, 33, died in hospital after being stabbed in the parkade of Edmonton City Centre Mall on Feb. 12.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to her death. Courtoreille said he didn't know the man and wasn't sure if her cousin knew him or not.

Courtoreille said news of Gauthier's death didn't reach her family until Friday. She said knowing that her cousin may have suffered before her death is hard to think about.

"We just have so many questions. What the heck happened? Who was this person?" she said.

Police cordoned off a section of Edmonton City Centre Mall on Feb. 12, 2020 after Sheri Lynn Gauthier, 33, was stabbed. She later died of her injuries in hospital. (Dave Bajer/CBC)

Gauthier grew up in Edmonton, surrounded by a close-knit extended family. She was raised by her grandmother, who has since died. Gauthier also lost both her parents. She was a mother, and had two brothers, a sister and a half-sister. She was close with a group of cousins she grew up with as a girl, including Courtoreille.

She was one of the youngest in the group of cousins, and it feels like they've lost a sister, Courtoreille said.

"She was a beautiful person who can't be replaced. She had so much love for her family and friends. She did have a big, forgiving heart. Sheri would give her T-shirt off her back for someone."

Sheri Lynn Gauthier, 33, died in hospital after she stabbed in an Edmonton City Centre mall parkade on Feb. 12. (Charlotte Gambler)

Courtoreille said she last saw Gauthier in October 2019, when her cousin was in the hospital recovering after being struck by a vehicle when she was a pedestrian.

The family plans to gather at the mall on Monday at 7 p.m. to share memories, but also to let people know that Gauthier mattered, and had family who cared deeply for her. The group will meet on the pedway level near the elevators, with a candlelight ceremony to be held at 7:30 p.m.

She said anyone is welcome to attend. The family also launched an online fundraiser to help cover funeral costs.

"We loved Sheri so much," Courtoreille said.