Family of 5 from B.C. left homeless after moving to find their newly-purchased Edmonton home destroyed by fire

A family of five from Courtenay, B.C. is stuck living in an Edmonton hotel room, after arriving in the city only to find the home they were supposed to move into had burned weeks ago in a fire.

Jolene and Steven Dean, along with their three children, two rabbits and two guinea pigs arrived in Edmonton on Dec. 3, with only the belongings in their van. They made the move here from B.C. to get treatment for Steven, who has severe heart failure.

When they arrived at their new home, near 113th Avenue and 93rd Street in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood, their excitement turned to shock.

"We're so excited, we drove up, there's our house, we're home," Jolene said.

"There's notices on the door. Fire damage. What do they mean, fire damage? No one said anything about fire damage."

Fire started in shed

The family later learned from a fire inspector that while vacant, the back of the two-story home had been damaged by a fire that started in a backyard shed on Nov. 11, just days after the family had completed the purchase of the home from B.C. on Oct. 28.

"As soon as I opened the door, I smelled smoke and knew something was not right," Steven said.

They believe their names were not yet in the city's database as the new owners of the home, which is why fire officials were unable to call them to inform them of the fire.

Their realtor, who had been driving past the house regularly to make sure squatters had not taken up residence while it sat empty for a month, was also shocked.

"I phoned the realtor going, 'We can't live here. There's been a fire,' and she's like, 'What do you mean?'" Jolene said. "There's no damage from the front. It's all in the back."

The home has smoke and water damage due to burst pipes in the bathroom.

The family is now working with their insurance company to see what their options are before they decide what their next steps will be.

The stress of the ordeal, and the uncertainty of whether the home will be covered, or if the family will have to look for a new home, is taking a toll on the family, Steven said.

"We went from renting to owning to homeless in a week," he said. "Now things are up in their air."