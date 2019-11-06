'Beautiful souls': Alberta family of four on African missionary trip killed in crash

All four members of an Alberta family were killed in a head-on crash Sunday on the rural roads of in southern Africa.

Melissa and Brendan Perrott and their two children, Evelyn and Colton, died near Bulembu, a small town in the mountainous Highveld region of Swaziland.

The family was from Sherwood Park.

Five others lost their lives in the crash including a young orphan boy named Sabelo Sibeko the family had just taken on a daytrip so he could compete in a mountain bike race nearby.

According to a local news report, the crash took place Sunday between QwaQwa and Harrismith. The vehicles were unrecognizable and later burst into flames. Everyone was said to have died on impact.

'Serving and showing God's love'

A friend of the family, Amanda Kassian, said Melissa and Brendan were "beautiful souls" who shared an unshakable faith in God.

"Perrott family, we mourn today because we have lost you on this side of heaven. But, we rejoice in knowing you are home and we will see you again one day," Kassian wrote on Facebook.

"May this tragedy point us to the cross and may your memories remind us how to live boldly for Christ in the way you exemplified so well."

The family had lived in the country for two years doing missionary work with Bulembu Ministries.

The not-for-profit organization operates a community church, a Christian academy and a health clinic, caring for 350 orphans and vulnerable children in the town.

They followed the call of God and loved wholeheartedly. -Bluembu Ministries

The organization shared a message remembering the Perrott family on their Facebook page.

"Brendan, Melissa and their two children came to serve the people of Eswatini but especially the children of Bulembu.

"They followed the call of God and loved wholeheartedly and impacted so many people's lives. We mourn with their families back home in Canada and with their Swazi friends who have become family.

"We know their legacy will live on."

A GoFundMe page established by friends of the Perrotts so the family's remains and belongings can be returned to their family in Alberta.

In less than 24 hours, the campaign raised nearly $40,000 in donations.

"The family's travel arrangements have been covered," reads the page.

"The remaining is going to Bulembu Ministries where they spent the last two years serving and showing God's love to those around them."

The group, which organized the GoFundMe campaign, posted a letter written by the family prior to them embarking for Africa in 2017.

"Our Lord has had us on an emotional journey of surrendering control and letting go of so much of what we have placed our 'identity' in," reads the letter.

"From simple things like vehicles, furniture, horses and toys, to more complicated things like our jobs, our home, our small group, our church and our community. It has been a process of being stripped away from the things that we thought made us who we are."