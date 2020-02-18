'We loved Sheri so much': Family holds vigil for woman killed at Edmonton City Centre mall

Family and friends of a woman who died after being stabbed in a downtown Edmonton parkade held a candlelight memorial vigil Monday evening.

The news of Sheri Lynn Gauthier's death has devastated her family friends, Cheryl Courtoreille said in an interview Monday.

"She was like a sister to me," said Courtoreille, who described her cousin as happy, outgoing and always smiling.

Gauthier, 33, died in hospital after being stabbed in the parkade of Edmonton City Centre Mall on Feb. 12.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to her death. Courtoreille said she didn't know the man and wasn't sure if her cousin knew him or not.

Courtoreille said news of Gauthier's death didn't reach her family until Friday. She said knowing that her cousin may have suffered before her death is hard to think about.

"We just have so many questions. What the heck happened? Who was this person?" she said.

Sheri Lynn Gauthier died in hospital after being stabbed in the Edmonton City Centre mall parkade on Feb. 12, 2020. (Charlotte Gambler)

Gauthier grew up in Edmonton, surrounded by a close-knit extended family. She was raised by her grandmother, who has since died. Gauthier also lost both her parents. She was a mother, and had two brothers, a sister and a half-sister. She was close with a group of cousins she grew up with as a girl, including Courtoreille.

"We loved Sheri so much," Courtoreille said.

She was one of the youngest in the group of cousins, and it feels like they've lost a sister, Courtoreille said.

"She was a beautiful person who can't be replaced. She had so much love for her family and friends. She did have a big, forgiving heart. Sheri would give her T-shirt off her back for someone."

Sheri Lynn Gauthier, 33, died in hospital after she was stabbed in the Edmonton City Centre mall parkade on Feb. 12. (Charlotte Gambler)

Courtoreille said she last saw Gauthier in October 2019, when her cousin was in the hospital recovering after being struck by a vehicle when she was a pedestrian.

'Did anything for anybody'

A crowd of family and friends gathered on the parkade pedway level at City Centre Mall Monday evening to honour Gauthier's memory, sharing supportive hugs between tears and together singing a heartfelt rendition of Amazing Grace. Flowers, candles, and feathers were laid before photos of the lost cousin, sister and mother.

"I feel really heartbroken ever since I heard the news about my sister," Chastity Gladue said after the small ceremony.

"So many Aboriginal people are targeted," she said. "It's been so hard, I don't know how somebody could do this — especially to Sherri."

Gladue said Gauthier was a kind-hearted woman who "did anything for anybody."

"She was a really good person, she was awesome, she was fun to be around," she said.

"She's gone now."

The family has launched an online fundraiser to help cover funeral costs.