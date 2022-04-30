Family, friends gather for teen stabbed outside Edmonton high school

Dozens of family, friends and fellow students gathered Friday evening at an Edmonton high school to commemorate the life of a 16-year-old boy who died after being attacked while waiting for a bus.

Monica Binns says that not a day has gone by where she hasn't remembered the voice of her baby cousin Karanveer Sahota, who died a week after being stabbed in the chest near McNally High School on April 8.

Cousins Shivleen Sidhu and Monica Binns were among those who spoke during a memorial ceremony. (Garbriela Panza/CBC)

Police have charged six boys and one girl between the ages of 14 and 17 with second-degree murder.

All seven are out on bail and are to appear in court in May.

Police Supt. Shane Perka has said the youths had a history of disagreeing with each other, but there are no indications the assault on Sahota was gang-related.

Friends and family during the Friday night candlelight vigil wept as they remembered Sahota as a highly intelligent leader who loved music, cooking, and cared deeply for his mother.