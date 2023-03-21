Family, community devastated after shooting death of 20-year-old Edmonton man

An Edmonton family is in mourning after their son was killed in a shooting in the city's northeast.

Mohamed Lamin Fofanah, 20, and Mya Abialmouna, 21, died from multiple gunshot wounds earlier this month.

The deaths are being investigated by Edmonton Police Service homicide detectives.

In a news release, police said that around 7:30 p.m. on March 7, officers responded to a weapons complaint in the area of 132A Avenue and 66th Street.

Police found the two victims in a vehicle, suffering serious injuries. Paramedics responded but they died from their injuries on scene.

The young man's father, Ibrahim Fofanah, said the two were dating. They were killed only a block away from his family's home, Fofanah said in an interview.

He said he is heartbroken.

"I feel a very sad pain of loss that I think I don't know how to come out of it," Fofanah said.

"Just within six months, I lost both the elder and the younger one — all in these mysterious circumstances."

Mohamed's older brother, Alhaji Fofanah, 24, of Red Deer, was found dead in September on an oil lease road in Mountain View County. RCMP are investigating that death as a homicide.

Fofanah said Mohamed was a tall, handsome boy who played soccer growing up.

"He was loved by the community. He was loved by most of the people who know him."

Ibrihim Fofanah, right, said his son was athletic and played soccer growing up. (Submitted by Ibrahim Fofanah)

Fofanah said he doesn't know what could have motivated the shooting of his second eldest son.

"Canada is a law-abiding country wherein if you have issues with someone or a problem with someone you have to go to law or if you know the parents of the person you meet them. Just like that," he said.

"You follow the legal standard."

Mohamed was born in Guinea after the family left Sierra Leone as refugees.

Fofanah said there has been an outpouring of support from their community. People arrive at the home late into the night to shed tears or spend time together.

"The pain everybody is feeling is just quadruple what we are feeling right now."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for funeral costs.

Police are asking anyone with information, dash-cam or residential video footage to reach out.