Families of 3 killed in crash near Maskwacis launch lawsuits over 'negligence'

Three lawsuits have been launched in connection with a multi-vehicle crash in April that killed three people from Maskwacis.

Samson Cree Nation entrepreneur Kevin Montour, 51, his wife, Lisa Montour, 47, and Tammy Bolstad, a member of the Ermineskin Cree Nation all died on April 26, just north of Maskwacis.

At the time, RCMP said a motorcycle southbound on Highway 2A collided with a northbound pickup truck turning left onto Highway 611 at around 10:30 p.m.

Two people on the motorcycle were thrown from it. The male driver and a female passenger got out of the truck to provide medical assistance, RCMP said. A southbound SUV then slammed into them.

People from Maskwacis later identified the victims as Kevin and Lisa Montour and Tammy Bolstad.

Tammy Bolstad's husband, Robert Powder, and her four children are now suing the pickup driver, Donald Bolstad, and Eagle Taxi, the company that owned the SUV and was operating it as a taxi.

They are also suing Patrick Hay, the owner of the taxi company, and Garnet Clark, who was driving the taxi.

In a statement of claim filed this month in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench, Tammy Bolstad's husband and her children seek a total of $278,000 in damages for "grief, bereavement and loss of love and companionship."

In a separate statement of claim, Kevin Montour's estate is suing the same defendants on behalf of his two children, ages 24 and 21, and his mother. That lawsuit seeks a total of $180,000 in damages.

The estate of Lisa Montour is also suing the same defendants, on behalf of her two children, ages 30 and 28, and her mother, seeking a total of $180,000 in damages.

The lawsuits all allege negligence on the part of the defendants.

The lawsuits claim that a 2011 Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by Donald Bolstad was northbound on Highway 2A, attempting to make a left turn onto Highway 611 near Maskwacis when it collided with a 2003 Harley-Davidson.

After the initial collision, Tammy Bolstad, a passenger in the truck, got out of it to help the Montours, who had been on the motorcycle.

Then the SUV, "travelling southbound on Highway 2A at an excessive rate of speed for the road conditions," hit Tammy Bolstad and the Montours, causing their deaths, the lawsuits allege.

None of the allegations has been proven in court. Statements of defence have not been filed.