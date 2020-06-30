AHS apologizes after false-positive COVID-19 test at Edmonton hospital

Alberta Health Services is lifting outbreak protocols put in place Saturday at Edmonton's Royal Alexandra Hospital after a false-positive COVID-19 test led to the cancellation of some surgeries and placed the facility on alert.

In a statement to CBC News, AHS said the hospital had been dealing with potential exposure on two units from a patient who initially tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

Outbreak protocols were implemented the same day.

All patients on the affected wards were being tested, contact tracing was being done, some surgeries were cancelled and visitors to the hospital were restricted — until a retest on Monday revealed the patient was not actually infected.

"Two units at the Royal Alexandra Hospital are no longer under outbreak protocol after the one patient who was presumed to be COVID-19 positive, tested negative," AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson said in an emailed statement to CBC News.

'We apologize'

"We apologize to anyone who was impacted by the postponement of their elective procedures, and we are working to have them rescheduled next week."

False alarms are uncommon, Williamson said.

"Unfortunately, on very rare occasions, lab results produce a 'false positive.'"

"When rare errors do occur — and we are made aware of them — results are corrected, the root causes investigated, and corrective actions are taken to further mitigate the risk of such errors recurring."

Following the false positive test, 13 hip and knee arthroplasty cases and three urogynecology procedures were cancelled.

Those patients will be rescheduled with high priority, as soon as possible, Williamson said.

All emergency and urgent procedures, as well as cancer cases, continued to be scheduled. An additional orthopedic trauma room had been opened to handle any new cases.

Health officials say testing is never 100 per cent accurate but the tests done at provincial labs exceed regulatory guidelines for accuracy and performance.

"While we do not have a precise measure of the rates of false-negative and false-positive results, we anticipate these results to occur very rarely based on the evaluations that [Alberta Precision Laboratories] has carried out," Williamson said.

There have been several high profile examples of false-positive tests for COVID-19. A false positive in Nunavut's Pond Inlet came to light in early May and initially had government officials scrambling to get an emergency response team to the remote community.

A few days later, the territory's chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, revealed the the sample result "was re-tested, and deemed a false positive." The territory returned to zero confirmed cases.

False positives at long-term care facilities in Ontario — in Kingston, Lindsay and hard-hit Bobcaygeon — put local authorities on high alert last month, only to be ruled out as errors later on.

Across Canada, health workers use what's called "reverse-transcriptase polymerase chain reaction" (PCR) testing to confirm cases of COVID-19. In several places, they're also used to confirm when someone has recovered.

The tests evaluate a sample, taken with a swab of cells at the back of the nose and throat, for trace amounts of the coronavirus's RNA.

Health officials say all testing has limitations and with an unprecedented number of tests being done in labs across Canada, there is an increased risk of cross-contamination and automation error.

"It's a terrible thing to say but there is no test that is perfect," Christine Nielsen, chief executive officer of the Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science, said in a recent interview.

"Even if we have 99.99 [per cent] accuracy, which is a fantastic number, it means that some of them need to have further investigation."