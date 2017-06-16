Edmonton man pleads not guilty in 'fake police officer' sex assault case

A photo-radar supervisor charged in a 'fake police officer' case, pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, sexual assault, bribery of officers and breach of trust Monday.

Paul Derkson, 53, listened in prisoner's box just metres away as an Edmonton woman testified she was sexually assaulted by an off-duty peace officer who pulled her over in June 2017.

The woman, now 27, can't be identified because of a publication ban.

Derkson told the court he offered a ride to the woman, who he believed was impaired, and any sexual contact was consensual and initiated by the complainant.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Adam Germain reserved his decision until Tuesday afternoon.

On June 4 around 2 a.m., the woman says she left her cousin's birthday celebration where she drank four beers over a five-hour period.

The woman said she pulled over when she saw the flashing lights of a white vehicle behind her. She said a man in a uniform emerged, sternly asked her how much she had had to drink and offered her a ride.

The man said she could be charged with impaired driving but instead he would do her a favour and give her a ride home, she said.

"He put his right hand on my left leg and I instantly felt panic because I knew that that was wrong," said the woman.

She said he told her that since he was doing her a favour, she could do one for him.

Pausing at times to compose herself, the woman testified that he took her to Borden Park, told her that she was going to "suck him off," undid his pants and she performed oral sex.

Asked why she did it, the woman said: "Because I felt that if I didn't, I didn't know if I'd be going home."

Screengrab of a video released by Edmonton police taken on the night of the alleged incident. (Edmonton Police Service)

Afterward, as he drove her home, the woman said unbeknownst to him, she started taking photos, including his profile. The photos were entered as evidence.

"I knew that I needed something so someone would believe me," she said.

Under cross-examination, Derksen's lawyer James Raworth suggested to the woman that she fabricated the sexual assault because she was worried about driving when she shouldn't have been and arriving home without her vehicle.

Derkson's testimony suggested the events unfolded much differently.

He said it was just after his night shift ended as a photo radar supervisor when he noticed a vehicle swerving from shoulder to shoulder going 40 km/h down 91st Street.

'Concerned citizen'

"As a concerned citizen I couldn't let this go on any longer," he told the court, acknowledging he was still in uniform.

Derkson testified that he managed to put on his hazards and signal the driver over. He told her he was an off-duty peace officer and asked if she had been drinking, he testified.

After checking to see if anyone could pick her up or she had money for a cab, Derksen said he told her she could walk or he would give her a ride home.

"That was my goal, get her home safe," Derksen said.

But Derksen said after she voluntarily got into his vehicle, it looked like she was about to be sick, so he pulled over at Borden Park and reached across to open the door.

"She grabbed me with both hands on my face and she kissed me and that's how it all started," he said.

Derksen said he kissed her back and she put her hand on his crotch and undid his belt and performed oral sex.

He said he eventually stopped the woman and drove her home because he felt guilty about his marriage and three children.

In closing arguments, Crown prosecutor Bonnie Parker noted the complainant was alone and stopped by a man in uniform.

'The mere fact that someone goes willingly does not negate a kidnapping offence," Parker said. "There was, in fact, the exercise of authority."

Outside the courtroom, surrounded by supporters, the woman said it was difficult to relive the story again, especially with Derksen in the room, but she was determined.

"I found my courage through just thinking about all the women who don't follow through with this because of the fear and because of what it takes even just to come through the courthouse doors and to have to listen to things that are not the truth," said the woman.

"I found the courage in being able to tell my story and to not be ashamed of it and to hold them accountable."

Raworth described the situation as bizarre but said his client had made every effort to not have to drive the woman and his story has remained consistent.

"My experience is, when someone keeps telling the same story over and over again, it doesn't change, there's no errors and there's no mess-ups, chances are it's because it's true," Raworth said outside court.