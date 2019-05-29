Fainting during pregnancy might signal future problems, U of A study shows

There's no way around it —being pregnant is hard on a woman's body.

For years, women who fainted during pregnancy were told it's just another part of the experience.

But new research out of the University of Alberta shows that some fainting spells are associated with negative health outcomes for the women and their babies.

"It appears that when it occurs in the first trimester, we saw a higher frequency of preterm birth in those women and in women who fainted more than once," said lead researcher Dr. Padma Kaul, a professor of medicine at the U of A, in an interview with CBC Edmonton's Radio Active on Tuesday.



"There was a higher rate of congenital anomalies, and women who fainted during pregnancy, when we followed them up, they came back with more heart problems in the year after they had delivered the baby."

Dr. Padma Kaul is a professor of medicine at the University of Alberta. (Dellas Wreikkinen)

Data for the study, which recently appeared in the Journal of the American Heart Association, came from a retroactive study of pregnancies between January 2005 and December 2014 in Alberta.

Increase in fainting

Of 481,930 pregnancies in the study, 4667 had an episode of fainting.

While feeling dizzy in the first trimester of pregnancy is quite a common symptom, fainting is more rare, said Kaul. Fainting occurred in about one per cent of pregnancies, but appears to be increasing by five per cent each year, according to the researchers.

This is the first study to look into this issue, said Kaul.

"Nobody has looked at it systematically in a very large, unselected population of pregnant women," said Kaul. "So these were all interesting findings but they do require more research as to why this is happening."

The fainting study shows that what happens during pregnancy has implications for the long-term health of both the mom and baby, said Kaul.

"Increasingly, it is recognized that pregnancy is a stressor on the woman's system. So this might be a very unique window to tell us about the future health," she said.