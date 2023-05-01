Faced with paying rent for first time, Fairview youth centre in 'precarious position,' operator says

Young people in Fairview, Alta., are hoping to hold on to free programming at a youth centre that has been a safe space to gather for more than two decades.

Starting this fall, the North Peace Youth Support Association will have to start paying the provincial government nearly $1,000 a month to operate its Ignite Youth Centre in the town 550 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Ignite has operated rent-free in Fairview's provincial building since the mid-1990s.

There is fear that the rent increase could affect programming at the youth centre.

Pamela MacKay, executive director of North Peace Youth Support Association, said the organization was created in 1993 when young people were looking for a safe space to gather.

She said adults helped establish the society to serve youth age 12 to 18 and Alberta Infrastructure donated a vacant room in the Fairview provincial building in 1996.

"It's worth kind of the world to us because it's our space," MacKay said in an interview with CBC News.

'Certainty and fairness'

MacKay said Alberta Infrastructure is asking the non-profit for $985 a month in rent following a policy change made a few years ago.

Benji Smith, press secretary to Infrastructure Minister Nathan Neudorf, said Alberta Infrastructure is currently phasing in the new policy to ensure that "non-governmental" users of space in provincially owned buildings pay rent.

He said users were made aware of the policy change in 2021.

"This policy helps manage the province's buildings in a cost-effective way: ensuring the best use of taxpayer money, while providing certainty and fairness for organizations leasing government space," Smith said in a statement.

"Non-profit entities will pay at minimum cost-recovery rental rates, while for-profit entities will pay full market rental rates."

He said non-profit groups can qualify for a "less-than-market rate" increase if they get written support from the ministry that sponsors their program.

"Infrastructure has deferred implementation of the non-governmental user policy in order to allow Ignite an opportunity to seek a ministry sponsorship by the fall of 2023."

MacKay, the society's only full-time staff member, said Ignite is trying to obtain ministry sponsorship to help cover the additional cost.

"We just provide everything free of charge to everyone and that's the way it's always been. We don't want to change that model," she said.

In a statement, she said the association's attempts to get sponsorship have not been successful. Three ministries have declined to provide sponsorship, leaving the association "in a very precarious position," she said.

"We are now looking at going from zero dollars/month rent to $985/month within the next few months."

Ignite 'brings us all together'

Fairview resident Lexie Carnegie, 15, said nightly programs at Ignite are an opportunity to get out of the house, be surrounded by friends and learn life skills from volunteers.

"[Ignite] really teaches you to be humble and kind to others and it really brings us all together and just makes us more of a community," Carnegie said.

In light of the changes, those who have benefited from Ignite are also pitching in.

Rylee Schleier helps manage Ignite's social media with her friend Lily Patriquin. The pair have been advertising the upcoming Smile Cookie campaign online and canvassed Fairview businesses looking for support.

"It's one of the only things that really kids can do in Fairview that's free," Schleier said.

Patriquin called Ignite "a safe place for kids who need it."

Tristyn Pratt is completing her work experience at Ignite Youth Centre alongside executive director Pamela MacKay. (Luke Ettinger/CBC)

The organization also supports young adults.

Tristyn Pratt, 20, is preparing to graduate high school after completing work experience at Ignite. She said Ignite has helped her access government supports as someone living with a disability.

"Coming here has helped me a lot more than anyone could," Pratt said.

Like other participants, she said a lot of the credit for Ignite's work goes to MacKay.

"I would say she's a lot more than just a helper. She's a mother."