'Extremely dangerous' medications stolen during break-in at Peace River veterinary clinic, RCMP say

An early morning break-in at a Peace River veterinary clinic saw thieves steal valuable medical equipment and medications that could be harmful to humans.

RCMP say the break-in happened at the Peace River Veterinary Clinic early Thursday and some of the medications stolen could be dangerous if ingested.

"The medications stolen were for use in animals and are considered extremely dangerous for human use when not prescribed by a physician," RCMP said in a news release.

The medications taken from the clinic include:

Diazepam

Torbugesic

ketamine

Dormosedan

Rompun

T-61

Acevet

Hannah Pope, the clinic's veterinarian, issued a warning about the toxicity of some of the medications.

"Some of the medications would most certainly be lethal if a human ingested one or two drops," Pope said in the news release.

In addition to the medications, a digital X-Ray machine computer, an ultrasound machine, dental equipment and a nebulizer (an inhaler for a horse) were all stolen during the break-in.