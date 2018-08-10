Edmonton considers extending extreme weather plan for homeless year-round

The City of Edmonton is considering a policy to make its extreme weather response for the homeless a year-round plan.

The city has a winter emergency response plan, which kicks in between Nov. 1 and April 30, to get vulnerable residents out of the frigid cold.

But the plan doesn't cover the rest of the year, when the roughly 500 Edmontonians experiencing homelessness can face extreme heat and poor air quality conditions.

The draft policy is intended to bridge that gap and support the work community agencies are already doing throughout the year, said Coun. Sarah Hamilton.

"I think what it should give Edmontonians is comfort that the best possible measures are being used in the most effective ways," she told CBC News.

The draft policy, prepared by city administration, will go before councillors at the community and public services committee on Wednesday.

'Strong leadership' from the city

If it's supported by city council, Hamilton said Edmonton would be the first city in Alberta to adopt a policy of this kind.

"I think it shows strong leadership on the part of the city," said Aidan Inglis, director of programs at Boyle Street Community Services.

The draft policy is thin on details, but says the city's primary role will be to support existing city-wide responses. Coun. Hamilton said the policy allows the city to defer to frontline experts to determine the best path forward.

The city could help ensure a dependable supply of water bottles and sunscreen during extreme heat events, Inglis said. Boyle Street currently depends on community donations for those items.

It could also mean coordinating extended drop-in hours across the city to get people out of the sweltering heat and connect them with housing and social services agencies — a strategy the city has taken during extreme cold events.

About 480 people are sleeping outside, exposed to the elements, on any given night in Edmonton, according to a recent report prepared for the city.

"We need to have a coordinated year-round response so that we aren't put in situations where plans are reactive and they're made on short notice," Inglis said.

The city's winter emergency response plan committee is coordinated by Homeward Trust Edmonton, a not-for-profit tasked with implementing the city's homelessness strategy, in collaboration with government and frontline service representatives.

The committee creates an updated emergency plan every year.

Under the plan, a set of extreme weather protocols are triggered when temperatures drop to –20 C and emergency shelters are at or above 90 per cent capacity.

The draft policy keeps the 90 per cent capacity requirement, but accounts for all extreme weather warnings, rather than just extreme cold.

Coun. Bev Esslinger said she would be interested in discussing changes that would see the policy kick-in in the event of extreme weather alone, regardless of shelter bed capacity.

Edmonton emergency shelters routinely operate at 70 per cent capacity.

"Any policy will have to be reviewed regularly, and I think we'll learn and we'll tweak it over time," she said.

Past protocols under the winter emergency plan have included increasing shelter capacity into overflow spaces and opening up Central LRT station overnight for people to escape the cold.

The city opened the LRT station for 30 days this February amidst a stretch of extreme cold. Emergency shelter capacity only reached 90 per cent capacity on 18 of the 30 days, but council voted to keep the station open.

"We acted anyway, and I think that's the point," Esslinger said.

"You want people to come together and say, 'One of these conditions is met, should we be doing something now?' "