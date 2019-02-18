Nooo: Extreme cold returns to Edmonton

After a brief reprieve for bone-chilled Edmontonians, extreme cold has returned to the city just in time to put a chill on Family Day.

At 4:30 a.m. Monday, Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings for a large swath of the province, including the capital region.

Environment Canada said wind chill values approaching –40 are expected over parts of northern and central Alberta throughout the morning.

The new cold warnings follow a brief reprieve from the frigid temperatures over the weekend. An extreme cold warning which had lasted 14 days straight was finally lifted on Friday, and Edmonton enjoyed two days advisory-free.

But there is some good news for long-suffering Edmontonians. The extreme cold warning should be short-lived.

Temperatures are expected to moderate over the next few days providing some relief from the extreme wind chills, the weather agency said.

Edmonton is expected to hit single digit cold on Tuesday, with a forecast high of –3 C.

Until then, bundle up.

Frostbite can develop in minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill, Environment Canada warned.

Here is Environment Canada's forecast for Edmonton as of 8 a.m. Monday.

Today:

Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High of –13 C. Wind chill –40 in the morning and –19 in the afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight:

Clear this evening then partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low –15 C with temperature rising to –11 by morning. Wind chill –22 in the evening and –16 overnight.

Tuesday:

A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High of –3 C. Wind chill –16 in the morning and –8 in the afternoon.