Brrr. Extreme cold grips Edmonton, northern Alberta

Edmontonians are being told to brace for a brutally chilly day in the city.

An extreme cold warning is in effect for communities across northern Alberta — and Edmonton is no exception.

Wind chill values of –40 C to –45 C are expected in affected communities throughout the morning.

"A period of very cold wind chills is expected," Environment Canada warned in an advisory.

As of 6 a.m., the temperature in Edmonton was –26 C with a biting wind which made it feel more like –30 C.

The extreme cold warning covers a large swath of the province, stretching from High Level and Fort McMurray in the north to Hanna and Coronation in the south.

Albertans braving the cold are being told to watch for cold-related symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

The cold snap is expected to end later Tuesday afternoon with temperatures in Edmonton reaching a relatively balmy –12 C.