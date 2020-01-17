'Bit of a masochist': Cold snap continues, for final chilly commute

With a few layers of fleece and wool, Gibby Davis has proven himself impervious to the cold.

During the extreme cold snap, Davis has been running or cycling the five kilometres to work every day.

He was determined to take on the week-long challenge after learning Sunday of Edmonton's grim long-term forecast.

"I didn't want to be stuck in my house or stuck in my car or stuck on a bus," Davis said in an interview Friday on Edmonton AM.

"I'm a bit of a masochist. I tend to find enjoyment in the things that are harder. It's actually not that bad. You just can't stop."

Davis is far from the only commuter braving the funnel of frigid arctic air which has kept much of the Prairies in a deep freeze since Sunday.

By midweek the average daytime temperatures was hovering around –35 C with windchill values making it feel like –50 C.

As of Friday morning, the province, with the exception of a few communities in southwest Alberta, remains under an extreme cold warning.

The cold isn't expected to subside until Monday when Environment Canada predicts temperatures will rise to –4C.

The cold has burst pipes, killed furnaces, and cracked two steel rails on Edmonton's LRT system.

Nearly unprecedented demand on the power grid threatened to trigger outages across the province.

Schools have closed, while emergency shelters have been inundated.

A temporary overnight shelter at Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre has taken in around 615 people so far, according to the city.

The shelter is slated to close Monday morning as temperatures improve. A dedicated ETS bus which has shuttled people from shelters, drop-ins and select transit shelters will also be discontinued on Monday, the city said.

Roads and highways are under ice and so many car batteries died in the past week that some drivers are being asked to wait two days for a boost.

Davis said getting to work on his own power has made his commute comparatively smooth.

"It's been surprisingly good," he said.

"Part of the battle is just getting your clothing correct and if you can do that, you just have to convince yourself that you got it right and get out the door."

Keeping active helps him stay healthy following an MS diagnosis five years ago, Davis said, and he encourages other commuters to brave the cold.

"I'm pretty lucky. I don't have any ongoing symptoms, but with this disease you don't know when that's going to change.

"Part of the reason that I do these things is because I don't know how long I'll be able to this."