Extreme cold warnings issued for most of Alberta

It's going to be a very cold night in most of Alberta.

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for most of the province as wind chill values are expected to plunge near –40 tonight. Temperatures are expected to rise during the day Friday but extreme cold could return in some regions after sunset.

"Wind chill values will moderate during the daylight hours on Friday," reads the warning issued just before 4 p.m.Thursday. "Extremely cold conditions may return Friday night in a few regions."

The warnings cover the vast majority of the province of Alberta, including Edmonton and Calgary.

Only the southern and mountain regions of the province are not under an extreme cold warning. The Crowsnest Pass and Waterton Lakes National Park region is under a snowfall warning.

Most of Alberta is under an extreme cold warning as of Thursday. (Environment Canada)

Extreme cold elevates the risk of frost bite and hypothermia.

"Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes," reads the warning.

For people who have to be outside, Environment Canada advises dressing warmly by wearing layers and clothing that is wind resistant.