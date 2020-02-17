Extreme cold warning issued for Edmonton region, northern Alberta

It's going to be a cold night for many Albertans.

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning Monday afternoon for most of central and northern Alberta, stretching from High Level to Hanna, including the City of Edmonton, Lac La Biche, Fort McMurray, Camrose, Peace River and Lloydminster.

Windchill values are expected to be near -40 overnight, but the cold snap isn't likely to last long.

"This is not expected to be a long-lasting event, as temperatures begin to improve tomorrow," according to an advisory from Environment Canada

Edmonton itself may be spared from the coldest temperatures.

"While areas near Edmonton city centre may not quite reach -40, much of the surrounding and outlying areas are expected to," the advisory said.

The weather agency advises that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

People should watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

In Edmonton the temperature is expected to drop to -25 C Monday night. Tuesday is expected to be mainly sunny with a high of -12 C and a low of -15 C. Wind chill will be -32 in the morning and -18 in the afternoon.