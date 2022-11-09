Extreme cold warning issued for parts of central, eastern Alberta

Environment Canada has issued the season's first extreme cold warning for parts of central and eastern Alberta.

Overnight low temperatures near -30 C are expected to impact regions surrounding Fort Saskatchewan, Vermilion, Ponoka, Red Deer, Airdrie and Drumheller.

Factoring in wind chill, Environment Canada stated in a public notice released around 3:30 p.m. that temperatures would be approaching -40 C going into Wednesday morning.

Extreme cold warnings are in effect within the following areas:

Drumheller - Three Hills

Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake

Hanna - Coronation - Oyen

Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin - Tofield

Lloydminster - Wainwright - Vermilion - Provost

Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail - Stettler

For people who have to be outside, Environment Canada advises dressing warmly by wearing layers and clothing that is wind resistant.

The department notes conditions are expected to improve by late Wednesday morning.

Edmonton parking ban

City officials announced Tuesday morning that Edmonton's parking ban will come into effect that evening at 7 p.m.

The ban is in phase 1 and will be implemented to allow for major roads to have snow cleared. It includes collector roads, bus routes, roads marked with seasonal no parking signage, and roads within business improvement areas.

People will be allowed to park their cars in residential areas during the ban.

Phase 1 is expected to last for 3-5 days, but may change depending on the amount of snowfall. The city will provide an update as crews finalize work.

"We're a 24-hour 7-day-a-week operation," Val Dacyk, the city's general supervisor of infrastructure field operations, said in a news release on Tuesday. "When it snows our crews are out working."

Vehicles parked on roads impacted by the ban after 7 p.m. may be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense. (Nathan Gross/CBC)

Currently, cars parked on streets under a parking ban for snow and ice removal are subject to a $100 fine.

In mid-October, city administration put forward a report for city council's community and public services committee suggesting the city increase fines for violations of parking bans to $250.

The increase to the parking ban fine is expected to be debated by city council this month.

The city is not looking to call a phase 2 parking ban which would impact residential and industrial roads.