Frigid temperatures expected to thaw 'slightly' today. Very slightly

An extreme cold warning which has enveloped Edmonton for 14 days straight could finally be lifted Friday — but don't pack up your parka just yet.

Environment Canada expects the stubborn cold snap will finally break Friday afternoon. An approaching low pressure system, bringing a mix of cloud and snow to Alberta, is expected to thaw temperatures "slightly," Environment Canada said.

The key word being slightly.

While a relatively balmy high of –19 C is expected Friday afternoon in the capital region, temperatures will hover around –26 C throughout the day. Biting winds will make it feel more like –40.

The most promising temperatures in the forecast are for next week. If the weather conditions remain unchanged, Edmonton may finally hit single digit cold on Tuesday, with a forecast high of –4 C.

In the meantime, hunker down.

Extreme cold warnings remain in place for a chunk of the province and wind chill values near – 40 will continue across Alberta Friday morning.

Here is Environment Canada's forecast for Edmonton as of 6 a.m. Friday.

Today:

Cloudy this morning. Periods of snow beginning this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High of –19 C. Wind chill of –40 in the morning and –26 in the afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight:

Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low of –22 C. Wind chill near –30. Risk of frostbite.

Saturday:

Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High of –16 C. Wind chill of –29 in the morning and –23 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Edmonton AM's Clare Bonnyman and Tara McCarthy braved a brutal cold snap for the sake of science. 0:40

Freezing fun?

While the rest of the city was hibernating from the sub-zero temperatures, The Edmonton AM crew froze their heinies off, for the sake of science on Wednesday.

CBC Radio morning show producers Tara McCarthy and Clare Bonnyman braved the cold to conduct a few experiments.

They tested a very unscientific hypothesis — and proved that there is a certain kind of fun you can only have during a Canadian cold snap.

Using Churchill Square in downtown Edmonton as an outdoor testing ground, McCarthy and Bonnyman froze bubbles into icy orbs, threw some boiling hot water into the air, and prepared some Freezies in record time.

What fun and cool things have you done to pass the time during this brrrutal cold? Let us know in the comments section below.