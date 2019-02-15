End of cold warning brings relief to Edmonton students looking to get outside

The end of Environment Canada's extreme cold warning is a relief for Edmonton elementary students who've haven't had many outdoor recess breaks over the past couple weeks.

The cold warning was lifted on Friday and had been in effect for two weeks.

For many Edmontonians, the recent cold snap has led to automobile issues and extra winter wear preparation. But for the city's students one of the few things they look forward to, outdoor recess, has been limited due to the extreme cold.

Edmonton Public Schools policy states students will be kept inside during recess if temperatures drop to -23 C.

Students at Holyrood School explain what they are doing while it's too cold to go outdoors. 1:12

Holyrood School held a French winter carnival but had to reschedule the outdoor portion, which included sleigh rides and a trapper's cabin display.

The school offers winter clubs like choir, running and Dungeons and Dragons over the lunch breaks to keep kids entertained in colder months.

"Our students always are very excited when we first have cold indoor recesses because they don't often have time to just play in the school and do activities inside," said Nicole Burrows, Holyrood School principal.

"So they cheer when we first have indoor recesses and then after a little while that gets old and they start to miss being outside."

Reese Kennedy, a Grade 6 student, enjoys the indoor activities, but she notices a difference in the classroom when students aren't able to blow off some steam outside.

"I'm with a rambunctious class this year, so the fresh air really does us a lot of good," Kennedy said.

She's looking forward to slightly warmer temperatures this coming week.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of -4 C, which would be the first single-digit temperature Edmonton has experienced since the beginning of February.