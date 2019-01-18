New
3 injured in industrial explosion south of Grande Prairie, Alta.
Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating an industrial explosion on an oil and gas work site that injured three people Friday afternoon.
The explosion happened at a oil and gas site west of Musreau Lake, Alta.
Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating an industrial explosion on an oil and gas work site that injured three people Friday afternoon.
RCMP say the explosion happened at a site west of Musreau Lake, Alta. Police say the incident was an explosion of a compressor building.
Three people working near the building were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
RCMP say there is no risk to the public. Musreau Lake is about 75 kilometres south of Grande Prairie.