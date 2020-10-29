Exhibition Lands redevelopment plan going to public hearing

The final proposal for the northeast Edmonton parcel of land once home to horse racing and the Edmonton Oilers will be discussed at public hearing next week.

The hearing on the planning framework for the Exhibition Lands will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, starting at 1:30 p.m.

Next week's hearing was previously scheduled for March was postponed due to the pandemic.

The Coliseum, former home to the NHL Oilers, was closed permanently at the end of 2017. It is expected to be demolished as part of the redevelopment. The timeline and budget for the demolition haven't been set.

"Some of that will happen through the implementation strategy that administration is working on right now, but it is anticipated for the short term," said Shauna Kuiper, acting director of policy development in the city's urban form and corporate strategic development department.

"The specifics associated with that aren't determined yet."

The Exhibition Lands area is adjacent to the neighbourhoods of Bellevue, Montrose, Eastwood, Parkdale, Cromdale and Virginia Park. The parcel includes the Capital LRT line adjacent to the Coliseum LRT station, and also the Coliseum, the Edmonton Expo Centre, the old Northlands racetrack and Borden Park.

People who live in the area are awaiting details about the Coliseum demolition.

"Having buildings sit there derelict, they need to come down just because of increased crime and whatnot that can happen around those types of buildings," said Steven Townsend, president of the Parkdale Cromdale community league.

"So, yeah, let's get it down and let's get something new built in its place."

A land use map shows the proposed redevelopment of the Exhibition Lands in Edmonton. (City of Edmonton)

The redevelopment plan received final feedback from the public in January. It involves two new transit stations, one on 115th Avenue and another on 119th Avenue that would replace the existing Coliseum LRT station.

Transit villages are proposed. They would include homes, low-mid level apartments and commercial space built around the stations.

There's also a proposed expansion of Borden Park, which sits on the southern edge of the Exhibition Lands.

If approved, the redevelopment plan is expected to take 25 to 30 years to complete.

Townsend said the majority of his community league's members are in favour of the redevelopment, including the expansion of Borden Park and the focus on new transit stations.

But with the proposed redevelopment expected to take almost three decades, he would like to see goals and timelines along the way.

"We are in tougher economic times right now. So there is that worry that if construction starts, will it get finished? Buildings will come down. Will they be rebuilt? Will there just be a pile of rubble sitting there? We want to make sure that things go forward," Townsend said.

Proposals to redevelop the land would still have to go through the city's zoning process and would include an opportunity for public input, Kuiper confirmed.

