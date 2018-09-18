City unveils four concepts for future redevelopment of Exhibition Lands

The city has unveiled four generalized concepts for redevelopment of the Exhibition Lands, with ideas that range from an aquarium to a soccer stadium.

To show off the new concepts and take feedback from the public the city hosted a presentation Tuesday at the nearby Bellevue community hall.

The land includes the site of the Coliseum, Borden Park, Northlands Park Casino and Track, the Coliseum LRT station and the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Each concept imagines a different amount of residential and commercial use. They differ in the degree of public and private investment that would be needed to build them. The ideas presented include a possible Indigenous wellness centre, a soccer stadium or an aquarium.

The timelines range from 15 to 30 years.

One concept proposes that the city sell most of the land for private development.

Two concepts call for a significant expansion of Borden Park. One envisions investments to create a "new urban community" and leave space for amenities and events with regional appeal. Both of those concepts suggest moving the Coliseum LRT Station one block south to 117th Avenue.

Karen Gingras, a resident of the Boyle neighbourhood, said she was glad the city is consulting the public. She said she the redevelopment to be a long-term project that will require a vision, which she hopes stays consistent throughout the years.

"A lot of risk as council changes, as bureaucracy changes," Gingras said.

Regine Maier said she liked the idea of an aquarium and a possible expansion of Borden Park, but preferred some mix of the concepts over any one in particular.

"Something really interesting for most people that would be a great draw and fit to the park," Maier said.

An Exhibition Lands report is expected be presented to the city's urban planning committee on Nov. 13.

