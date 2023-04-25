Ex-boyfriend of woman accused of 1st-degree murder testifies at jury trial

The ex-boyfriend of a woman accused of first-degree murder says he didn't know that a St. Albert senior's body was in a storage bin that he helped load into the back of a cab.

A jury is hearing evidence in the fourth week of a first-degree murder trial for Beryl Musila, who is charged in the 2017 death of 75-year-old Ronald Worsfold.

Musila, 34, pleaded guilty to indecent interference with Worsfold's remains when the trial began last month, but she pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

The accused does not have a lawyer and is representing herself. Edmonton lawyer Greg Worobec has been appointed to act as an amicus — a friend of the court — to help ensure that the trial proceeds fairly.

During an opening statement last month, Crown prosecutors alleged Musila was living with Worsfold in his St. Albert apartment on July 7, 2014, when she drugged, beat and stabbed the senior, killing him.

Prosecutors say that the next day, Musila concealed Worsfold's body in a Rubbermaid storage tub, and got assistance with transporting it to several different locations over the course of a day, ultimately leaving it in a wooded rural area on a property where she was attending a party.

Robert Rafters told the jury Wednesday that he and Musila dated for about four months in 2017, and that their relationship ebbed and flowed in how often they would see each other.

He knew she'd moved from her own unit into Worsfold's, which was in the same building.

"She said that he was just a guy helping her out, that he was a friend," Rafters testified.

On the evening of July 7, 2014, Rafters said he was mostly at home, and that he was expecting Musila to come over that night, but she never showed.

Neighbour's testimony

Earlier in the trial, a neighbour from Worsfold's building testified that he encountered Musila in the building parking lot and that she then invited him upstairs. He told the jury she put on lingerie and gave him oral sex.

The neighbour testified that he'd been concerned that Worsfold, who was the landlord for the building, would come home, but said Musila told him Worsfold was on vacation.

Crown prosecutors have alleged Worsfold was deceased by the time the neighbour was invited into the apartment.

While cross-examining her former neighbour on May 2, Musila questioned his recollection of the evening, and put it to him that he had fabricated the story about oral sex, which he denied.

On Wednesday, Rafters said that on the morning of July 8, 2017, Musila asked him to bring her spare luggage and boxes. He got a ride to her house and gave her some bags, but said he never set foot inside the apartment.

He said Musila told him Worsfold had gone for a walk, and Rafters spent some time looking around the area for the senior, but didn't find him.

When a cab showed up at the property, Rafters said he helped load some of Musila's stuff into it — including a large storage tub.

"There was this really heavy bin that she had duct-taped closed," he said.

Rafters got a ride out to his friend's rural property where a party was being held to celebrate the end of the friend's probation period. He said Musila arrived later and asked for help disposing of belongings, including the large Rubbermaid bin, in a burn pit on the rural property.

The jury has already heard that the next day, the friend who was celebrating the end of his probation retrieved the bin from the wooded area where it had been left and called RCMP.

While being cross-examined by Worobec, Rafters said that he didn't know a body was in the storage container.

Worobec also put it to Rafters that he'd gone inside the apartment the day Musila was packing things up to move.

"I did not enter the apartment that day," Rafters replied.

Prosecutors have said they plan to call about 50 witnesses during the trial, which is scheduled to run until early June.