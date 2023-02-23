Everyone needs health care. What's your experience getting that care in rural Alberta?

Getting the health care we need, when we need it, is something Albertans in every corner of the province count on — from help managing chronic conditions to emergency surgery in a moment of crisis.

But that system is under massive strain.

Leaders and health-care providers are responding to growing gaps, such as more frequent hospital department closures in rural communities, chronic struggles to recruit staff in all health sectors, long surgical waitlists and ambulance shortages.

We want to hear what impact that's having on you, especially if you live in rural or northern parts of the province.

Help us gather a more complete picture of what it's like accessing health care where you live — beyond Edmonton and Calgary.