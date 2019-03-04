Say hello to CBC Edmonton's News at 6 host: Nancy Carlson
The veteran journalist joins CBC Edmonton in April
One of Edmonton's most respected broadcast journalists is making the move to CBC Edmonton's flagship TV program.
Nancy Carlson is joining the CBC team as the producer and host of News at 6.
Nancy comes to us from Global Edmonton, where she has been producing and hosting the 11 p.m. newscast since 2011. Recently, Nancy has also been co-anchoring Global's 6 p.m. newscast.
Although Nancy has worked in Winnipeg, Regina and Red Deer, she is an Edmonton native through and through.
"Joining the CBC Edmonton team is an exciting move for me," she said. "Hosting CBC Edmonton News at 6 gives me a chance to share the stories of my hometown and beyond. I'm looking forward to new challenges and reaching milestones with the news team on all platforms."
When Nancy is not at work she likes to wind down with a run and a good podcast, or try out a new cookie recipe. A cat lover, Nancy is also a new parent to a dog called Rooster. Don't be surprised if you see her in your fitness class or at your favourite coffee shop.
Nancy will join the CBC Edmonton family in April.
