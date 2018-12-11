Meet Tara McCarthy: Edmonton AM's new community, traffic and weather reporter

(Clare Bonnyman/CBC) Edmonton's cold, dark winter commutes won't be a problem for Edmonton AM's new community, traffic and weather reporter, who has spent more than a decade working at CBC Whitehorse.

Tara McCarthy will make her on-air debut on Jan. 28, alongside Edmonton AM host Mark Connolly.

(Travis Murphy) Regular CBC Edmonton listeners will already be familiar with Tara as she hosted Edmonton AM for several weeks last July and September. During her time in Edmonton, she embraced the city, finding new places to eat and explore, and was able to make a connection with listeners.

She also had a bit of fun, including being a finalist in Edmonton AM's first (and only) sushi eating contest.

Tara brings a variety of experience to the show. In addition to hosting and reporting at CBC Whitehorse, she also was the managing editor for North of Ordinary Media, producing several magazines. And three years ago, she did a stint as CBC's national pop culture columnist.

A graduate of Carleton University's journalism program, Tara has also served as a jury member for the Alberta Magazine Awards and the Polaris Music Prize.

Edmonton listeners will have a chance to meet Tara in December; she will be coming to Edmonton to participate in the Turkey Drive Spectacular at La Cité Francophone, on Dec. 20.

For more information on the Turkey Drive for Edmonton's Food Bank, visit cbc.ca/turkeydriveyeg.

Edmonton AM is on CBC Radio One weekdays from 5:30 - 8:30 a.m. Tune in for an in-depth look at the people, places and stories that make Edmonton home. Listen live on 93.9 FM and on your CBC Radio app.