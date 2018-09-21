LitFest 2018: In conversation with Tanya Tagaq and more

Thursday, Oct. 4 at Metro Cinema

In partnership with Up+Downtown music festival and Penguin Random House Canada, LitFest is hosting an evening with Tanya Tagaq, the day before her headline performance at Up+Downtown 2018. Tagaq will discuss her new book, Split Tooth.

About Split Tooth: A girl grows up in Nunavut in the 1970s. She knows joy, and friendship, and parents' love. She knows boredom, and listlessness, and bullying. She knows the tedium of the everyday world, and the raw, amoral power of the ice and sky, the seductive energy of the animal world. She knows the ravages of alcohol, and violence at the hands of those she should be able to trust. She sees the spirits that surround her, and the immense power that dwarfs all of us.



Veering back and forth between the grittiest features of a small arctic town, the electrifying proximity of the world of animals, and ravishing world of myth, Tanya Tagaq explores a world where the distinctions between good and evil, animal and human, victim and transgressor, real and imagined lose their meaning, but the guiding power of love remains.



Haunting, brooding, exhilarating, and tender all at once, Tagaq moves effortlessly between fiction and memoir, myth and reality, poetry and prose, and conjures a world and a heroine readers will never forget.

Purchase tickets here.

Free noon-hour conversations live from Centre Stage

Oct. 12: Lindsay Wong with Mark Connolly

Oct. 16: Dave Bidini with Adrienne Pan

Oct. 19: Andrea Warner with Rod Kurtz

Litfest runs October 11 - 21, 2018. For more information and a full list of events visit https://litfestalberta.org/