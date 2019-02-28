CBC is proud to sponsor SkirtsAFire Festival 2019

SkirtsAFire Festival is returns to 118 Avenue March 7 - 17.

CBC Edmonton is proud to partner with SkirtsAFire: Edmonton's only multidisciplinary festival celebrating and elevating the work of women in the arts.

Featuring the work of women in theatre, music, dance, visual art, comedy, and spoken word, artists and audience truly come together to share in these powerful performances and workshops.

For more information and to pick up your tickets, visit skirtsafire.com.