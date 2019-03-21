Edmonton AM hits the road for Leduc radio show

Mark About Town is Back!

Edmonton AM is hitting the road again, and this time we're heading to Leduc for the latest edition of our live-on-location radio show, Mark About Town.

Join host Mark Connolly and the crew for an early morning coffee, great interviews and a chance to win some CBC Edmonton swag.

The morning show crew will be broadcasting live April 5 from the Leduc Coffee Shop.

To mark the occasion, we will be doing a special Leduc edition of our tasty Snack Checker segment but we need your help.

What are the best snacks in Leduc?

We know Leduc is filled with great local restaurants, coffee shops and bakeries, but we want to hear from you. Make your case for the best snack in Leduc, and we will put your submission to the test.

You can email your suggestions to edmontonam@cbc.ca.

What: Mark About Town in Leduc!

When: Friday, April 5 from 5:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Where: Leduc Coffee Shop - 4728 50 Ave Leduc, Alta