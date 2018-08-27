Your local CBC is headed to Mill Woods!

We're setting up shop in one of Edmonton's oldest communities for a one-week pop-up ... and we want to hear your stories.

CBC Edmonton is opening a mini newsroom at the Mill Woods Public Library for the week of Sept. 10 to 14. We'll have staff on site to meet residents and hear their stories.

Whether you're a long-time resident or new to the community, we want to hear what you have to say about life in Mill Woods.

Meet the reporters

Min Dhariwal grew up in Mill Woods and has nearly 25 years experience working across Alberta, covering countless breaking stories for CBC. He's also reported from the Olympics, Stanley Cup Finals and the Grey Cup. Share your stories with Min at min.dhariwal@cbc.ca Stephanie Dubois is a journalist with CBC Edmonton. She has more than a decade of experience reporting breaking news in print and online. Share your stories with Stephanie at stephanie.dubois@cbc.ca Kory Siegers is a current affairs producer with CBC Edmonton and has 20 years of experience working in broadcast journalism. She has lived in southeast Edmonton for more than a decade. Share your stories with Kory at kory.siegers@cbc.ca

Time and Place

Location: The Mill Woods Public Library is located at 2610 Hewes Way, just north of Mill Woods Town Centre.

Our pop-up newsroom for the week - the Mill Woods Public Library. (Edmonton Public Library)

Opening hours:

Monday, Sept. 10: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept.11: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept.12: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept.13: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept.14: 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Special Programming

Monday

1:30 p.m.: Baby Laptime​​

6:30 p.m.: Sing, Sign, Laugh and Learn

Tuesday

10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.: Sing, Sign, Laugh and Learn with special appearance of Chirp the mascot (from best-selling and well-loved children's magazine Chirp)

Wednesday

6:15 p.m.: Family Storytime

7 p.m.: English Conversation Group

Thursday

3:30 p.m.: Teen Gaming

7 p.m.: English Conversation Group

Friday

5:30-8:30 a.m.: Stop by the Mill Woods Multicultural and Seniors Centre for the September edition of Mark About Town! Edmonton AM will broadcast live with special guests stories from the community. Can't make it in person? Listen live on 93.9 FM or on the CBC Radio App from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Follow along on social media using #mymillwoodscbc and find more stories on cbc.ca/mymillwoods